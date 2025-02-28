Osibor Promotions Brings Professional Boxing to Bibiani

Bibiani, a bustling mining town in Ghana known for its vibrant youth and rich natural resources, is set to experience a thrilling new wave of entertainment as Osibor Management and Promotions brings professional boxing to the community.

On March 5, 2025, the Bibiani Community Center will host an exciting boxing event, featuring some of Ghana’s top fighters, including the Ashanti Warrior, Stanley Nyantekyi, who holds both the National and UBO Featherweight titles, and the powerful Jon Power, among others.

The event marks a significant step in promoting boxing as a source of positive entertainment and an alternative livelihood for the youth in Bibiani and the broader North Western Region. Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Management and Promotions, emphasized the importance of spreading the sport across the country. “We want the whole nation to feel boxing and develop an interest in it. That’s why we’re bringing this event to Bibiani. Everyone in the region is invited to witness this exciting night of boxing,” he said.

Bibiani, renowned for its gold and bauxite reserves, lush tropical rainforests, and thriving agricultural sector, is home to a dynamic and energetic population. However, the town has lacked regular access to high-quality sporting events, particularly boxing. This initiative by Osibor Promotions aims to fill that gap, offering the community a chance to engage with the sport and potentially inspire young people to pursue boxing as a career or hobby.

The event also carries a deeper message. With many youth in the region involved in illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, boxing presents an opportunity for positive change. By channeling their energy and talents into sports, young people can find a more sustainable and rewarding path.

The Bibiani boxing night promises to be more than just a sporting event—it’s a celebration of community, talent, and potential. As the Ashanti Warrior and other fighters step into the ring, they’ll not only showcase their skills but also inspire a new generation to dream big and aim high.

Residents of Bibiani and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend and support this groundbreaking event. With boxing taking center stage, the town is poised to shine as a hub of both natural resources and sporting excellence.

Don’t miss the action on March 5, 2025, at the Bibiani Community Center. Let’s come together to celebrate boxing and the spirit of Bibiani!