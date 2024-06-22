Osibor Promotions Presents Two Title Bouts at SG Mall, Kumasi

Boxing enthusiasts in Kumasi are eagerly anticipating Gordon Frimpong’s Osibor Boxing Promotions’ third boxing event, set to thrill fans at the SG Mall.

The “Showdown in Kumasi” will feature Stanley Nyantekyi, known as the Ashanti Warrior, facing off against Isaac Nettey for the UBO Intercontinental Featherweight title. Additionally, undefeated John Zile will take on veteran Emmanuel Quartey, nicknamed Akuffo Addo, for the UBO International Bantamweight title.

Scheduled for July 5th, 2024, in the heart of Ashanti Region’s capital, these bouts promise high-octane action and represent a significant opportunity for young boxers, as highlighted by Mr. Gordon Frimpong. He expressed confidence in Osibor’s ability to deliver an unforgettable event for Kumasi’s passionate boxing community.