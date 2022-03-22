Osmanu ‘Saabo’ Haruna Eyes West Africa Heavyweight Crown

Nima’s famous singing Ghana heavyweight champion boxer, Osmanu Haruna, popularly known as ‘Saabo’ has set his eyes on the West Africa championship crown.

He faces Nigerian Cyril John Martin coming Saturday, 26 March on Cabic Big Fight Night at the Idrowhyt Event Centre in Dansoman, Accra.

His manager, Alhaji Mohamed Samadu told Yours Truly they have prepared very well and hope to make Ghana proud.

“We are going all out to win and win well fot Ghana” he expressed.

Alhaji Mohamed Samadu who was former Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) said his team has very good boxers like USA based Manyo Plange and Joseph Akai Nettey who is also on the Cabic bill.

“Akai is a great boxer with great potential. He is out to be a great boxers and we are looking up to him to win” he said.

Akai Nettey will take on Robert Nunoo as he defends his National and RBO Light Flyweight title belts.

The Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night is headed by a WBO Africa Championship bout between Patrick Allotey and Hamisi Maya.

Allotey has 41 wins and 4 loses against 13 victories of Maya and 3 loses, but stands at 180 cm with Allotey at 175 cm. Maya, a southpaw also has a reach of 201 cm, and Allotey’s at 175 cm.

Boxing fans are assured of an exciting night.

By Sammy Heywood Okine