Alan Kyeremanten has nothing to offer Ghanaians – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The GUM leader claimed that since Mr. Kyeremanteng was a failure as the minister of trade and industry, he is powerless in his current position.

“Alan Kyerematen offers little hope for Ghana. Osofo Kyiri Abosom has built one, two, or three items to aid Ghanaians because he hopes to see a better Ghana in the future.

“He (Alan Kyerematen) ought to show us how many factories or jobs he has opened since he entered politics in Ghana. The Komenda Sugar mill was the only one that was meant to provide us with sugar and help us avoid spending as much money on sugar imports. He handled the firm’s operations as the Trade and Industry Minister when he first entered the government, but he was unable to run the factory and caused it to fail.

If he had any management experience, he should have been able to run the factory as a minister, but instead he advised Akuffo-Addo to sell the factory to foreign investors.

So, if he had any ideas, he could have used them to support Akufo Addo’s administration, the man claimed. Instead, he just follows the opinions of others.

Last week, Alan Kyeremanten announced his intention to run for NPP flagbearer while still serving as a minister in the Akufo-Addo led ministry.

He announced his resignation on Monday, January 16, 2023.