OSP arrests Cecilia Dapaah for suspected corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has placed Cecilia Abana Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, under arrest on Monday, July 24.

The arrest comes amid suspicions of corruption and corruption-related offenses, particularly regarding substantial amounts of money and valuable items that were allegedly stolen from her residence.

Cecilia Abana Dapaah, who resigned from her ministerial position on July 22, is currently being interrogated by authorized officers of the OSP.

The investigation follows reports of foreign cash being stolen from her bedroom, including US$1 million, €300,000, and undisclosed Ghana Cedis.

In her resignation letter addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dapaah expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with state agencies to establish the truth.

She remained confident that she conducted herself with integrity during her public service and believed she would be vindicated from all the allegations.

The accused former lawmaker also raised concerns about inconsistencies between the facts and public reports, emphasizing that the figures circulated in the media did not accurately reflect what she and her husband submitted to the police in their statement.