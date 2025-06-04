OSP Chased ‘Ghosts’ Abroad in Airbus Case—Why Not Ken Ofori-Atta?

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is facing scrutiny over what critics are calling an inconsistent and selective approach to high-profile investigations, following its recent comments on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

At a recent press conference, the Special Prosecutor dismissed a medical report submitted by Mr. Ofori-Atta’s legal team, claiming that state resources should not be used to “chase after ghosts.” However, the medical document — reportedly from a world-renowned health facility — included the contact information and credentials of a medical expert, providing what some say was a verifiable trail.

Observers have noted the contradiction between this approach and the OSP’s previous handling of the Airbus SE bribery scandal. In its official “Report of Investigation into Alleged Bribery of Ghanaian Officials by Airbus SE” dated August 8, 2024, the OSP detailed its efforts to interview Ghanaian citizen Samuel Adam Foster and three others outside Ghana, even after failed attempts to secure their return via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The OSP on its own had to interview these individuals outside Ghana, in the presence of their counsel,” the report stated (Page 14, Paragraph 3).

Given this precedent, legal and civil society voices are now asking: why did the OSP not make a similar effort in the case of Ken Ofori-Atta?

“If the OSP had enough diligence and willpower to track down persons overseas for interviews, why was a credible medical letter with expert contact details simply disregarded?” questioned a legal analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The statement by the Special Prosecutor labeling Mr. Ofori-Atta as a “ghost” has especially raised eyebrows, with critics arguing that such language undermines the professionalism and objectivity expected of the office.

Calls for transparency and fairness are mounting, with some suggesting that the OSP’s credibility could be undermined if it continues to apply different standards in similar cases. Public trust in the institution, observers warn, hinges not only on the cases it pursues, but how consistently and fairly it pursues them.

As pressure builds, the OSP may be compelled to clarify its actions — and inactions — regarding the Ken Ofori-Atta matter.

Ken Ofori-Atta Medical