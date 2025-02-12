OSP Declares Former Finance Minister Wanted, Sparking Social Media Frenzy

Ghanaian social media is buzzing after the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a suspect and fugitive.

The move came after Ofori-Atta failed to respond to multiple invitations to appear before the OSP regarding his involvement in several corruption-related investigations. These investigations are said to cover irregularities tied to the National Cathedral project, a controversial contract with Strategic Mobilization Limited, and two additional confidential cases.

The declaration has ignited a firestorm of debate online. Many users see this as a long-overdue step towards accountability in public office, applauding the authorities for taking firm action against what they perceive as entrenched corruption. Others, however, are cautious, questioning the process and urging that due legal procedure be strictly followed to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.

The public reaction underscores the complex interplay between accountability and political sentiment in Ghana. As voices across social media celebrate the potential for stronger governance, the incident also highlights deep-seated frustrations with past practices where public funds were mismanaged without adequate repercussions. For many, the case represents a critical moment that could reshape how corruption is addressed at the highest levels of government.

While the investigation continues, the declaration of Ofori-Atta as a wanted person sets the stage for a dramatic legal and political showdown, with the promise of further revelations as the probe unfolds. The intense public scrutiny and heated online debates reflect a broader call for transparency and the rule of law in Ghana’s public sector.

Here are some social reactions: