OSP Declares Ofori-Atta Wanted as MIIF and NPA Heads Face Probes

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has escalated its crackdown on alleged financial misconduct by declaring former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a wanted person.

This decisive action forms part of a broader investigation that now extends to other high-profile figures and institutions.

In addition to targeting Ofori-Atta, the investigation is scrutinizing activities at the Minerals Income Investment Fund. Key personnel, including former MIIF boss Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, are under close examination for their roles in alleged financial irregularities. Meanwhile, corruption-related inquiries have also turned to the National Petroleum Authority, where Chief Executive Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is being investigated.

The move by the Office of the Special Prosecutor signals a determined effort to hold influential figures accountable and to restore confidence in Ghana’s management of public funds. Authorities maintain that these investigations are essential to addressing longstanding issues of transparency and corruption that have, at times, undermined public trust. As more details emerge, industry watchers and the general public alike will be monitoring how these probes unfold, with many seeing the actions as a critical test of Ghana’s commitment to enforcing the rule of law at the highest levels.