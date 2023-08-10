The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has confirmed that it has not shared any information or particulars pertaining to the bank accounts held by Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

These accounts are presently subject to a frozen order sanctioned by the Special Prosecutor.

In an official statement, the OSP has appealed to the general public to dismiss any reports in the media that claim the OSP has disclosed supposed bank balances related to this matter.

The OSP has, in fact, initiated legal proceedings to secure the freezing of bank accounts linked to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources. This action has been taken due to allegations of corruption that have gained significant attention.

Furthermore, two domestic aides employed by Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her spouse, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour, are currently facing legal charges in an Accra Circuit Court. The charges are in relation to their alleged involvement in stealing substantial sums of money and valuable items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence in Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused individuals, identified as Patience Botwe (18 years old) and Sarah Agyei (30 years old), are facing charges of conspiring to commit a crime and are confronted with five counts of theft.

The alleged incidents of theft are reported to have taken place between the months of July and October in the year 2022.