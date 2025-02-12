OSP Escalates Pursuit of Ken Ofori-Atta Amid Mounting Corruption Allegations

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, on February 12, 2025, laid out a stern warning for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of criminal activities linked to controversial deals involving tax refunds, the National Cathedral project, and irregularities with ECG contracts.

According to Agyebeng, the Office of the Special Prosecutor officially informed Ofori-Atta on January 24 that he was a suspect, requesting his personal attendance for questioning on February 10. However, his legal team countered on January 31, claiming that he was out of the country indefinitely on medical grounds and promised to notify the OSP upon his return.

Rejecting this deferral, the Special Prosecutor emphasized that no lawyer could speak on Ofori-Atta’s behalf when he was under investigation. The insistence on a personal appearance underscored the OSP’s commitment to a hands-on approach in addressing high-level corruption. Despite these demands, on February 10, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers submitted a new medical report stating that he was undergoing tests and might require surgery, leaving his return date uncertain and deepening the standoff.

The tension escalated further when Ofori-Atta’s lawyers alleged that a group of 12 men—purportedly including police and military personnel—forcefully entered his residence on February 11 under the guise of an OSP operation. In a public statement, Special Prosecutor Agyebeng dismissed these claims outright. “Mr. Ofori-Atta, the OSP did not raid your house. If we did, you wouldn’t be in doubt. We have our own distinct methods of conducting searches,” he asserted, underscoring the discrepancy between the allegations and the official actions of his office.

This dramatic unfolding of events comes at a time when Ghana’s anti-corruption institutions are under intense scrutiny. The case against Ofori-Atta is not merely about one individual’s alleged misdeeds—it is seen as a litmus test for the country’s commitment to accountability at the highest levels of government. As pressure mounts and the legal and political implications of these allegations continue to ripple through the corridors of power, the OSP has warned that failure to comply with their directive will force them to take all necessary legal measures to secure Ofori-Atta’s return to Ghana for questioning.

The confrontation between the former minister’s legal team and the Office of the Special Prosecutor illustrates the challenges facing Ghana as it seeks to balance legal process with the urgent need for transparency in public financial management. With a host of unresolved allegations and an uncertain timeline for Ofori-Atta’s return, the outcome of this high-profile case could have far-reaching implications for the nation’s fight against corruption.