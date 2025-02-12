OSP Investigates GH₵1.3 Billion Embezzlement at NPA

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) announced on February 12, 2025, that it is investigating a high-profile corruption case at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) involving an alleged embezzlement of GHC1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF).

The investigation targets four individuals: the former NPA Chief Executive Officer, Mustapha Abdul Hamid; the UPPF Coordinator, Mr. Jacob Amoah; and two NPA staff members, Freda Acheampong and Wendy Ashong Newman.

At a press briefing, the OSP detailed that the probe would focus on corruption-related offences linked to the misappropriation of funds meant for crucial petroleum pricing activities. The announcement has sparked serious concern among stakeholders and the general public, given the staggering amount involved and the potential implications for the integrity of public financial management.

Industry observers have noted that this case is yet another reminder of the persistent challenges facing Ghana’s public institutions in safeguarding taxpayer money. With such significant sums reportedly missing, the investigation is seen as a critical test of the government’s commitment to rooting out corruption and restoring public confidence. “If proven, these actions not only undermine the credibility of the NPA but also threaten the overall efficiency of our national revenue management system,” commented one financial analyst who wished to remain anonymous.

The OSP’s decision to act decisively reflects a broader national trend towards greater accountability in public office. Officials stressed that no one, regardless of their previous position, will be immune from scrutiny if found to be complicit in mismanaging public funds. The probe is expected to rigorously examine the processes and contractual agreements that allowed such a large discrepancy to occur, with the aim of implementing stronger internal controls to prevent future lapses.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes will be on the legal proceedings, which carry the potential to set an important precedent for how corruption cases are handled in the public sector. For many, the outcome will signal a renewed commitment to transparency and a step towards rebuilding trust in the systems meant to manage the nation’s resources.