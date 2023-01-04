OSP investigating “wealthy businessman” who tried to bribe majority caucus

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has commenced investigation into allegations of an attempt by an unnamed and wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, in a second half yearly report, said the Office had triggered a liaison with the Office of the Speaker of Parliament in that regard.

The report is in pursuance of section 3(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), under the tenure as Special Prosecutor.

It offered an insight into the corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the highlights of activities undertaken by the Office between August 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Regarding the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited, the Office had also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between ECG and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).

The Prosecutor said there were ongoing investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement of and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The Office has also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for the provision of goods and services to some entities.

The entities are Acoma Green Consult, Tabee Gh. Limited, Wanschie Car Rentals, Obiri Car Rentals, No Farmer, No Fortune, STC Clinic, Bobina Solutions and Mum & Sons Signature.

He said the Office had commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of contracts awarded by Ghana Water Company Limited for the provision of goods and services to some entities.

The entities are Nayak 96 Enterprise, Dencom Construction Works, Edmus Limited, Jomaks, Espab Construction Limited, Roger More Construction Limited, Velech Enterprise, Intermec Gh. Limited, A.J.I. Trading and Construction Limited.

He said following the publication by the Office of an investigation report on August 3, 2022, in respect of a complaint against Labianca Company Limited and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, the Special Prosecutor had directed the commencement of a wider investigation into the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values.

The OSP has also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Division between July 1,2016 and August 15, 2022.

He said investigation was ongoing in respect of alleged bribery by Airbus SE, an European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for Ghana.

The Office is engaged with INTERPOL and the Central authorities of the United Kingdom and the United States under the mutual legal assistance regime.

Regarding the Ghana Police Service, investigation was ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

The investigation targets specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences and acts of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.

The Office is also investigating 120 other cases at various levels of consideration.

They will be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.

This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.