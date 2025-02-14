 OSP Justified in Declaring Ofori-Atta a Fugitive – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, has thrown his support behind the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) decision to declare former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

Amaliba argued that the OSP’s actions were justified, given Ofori-Atta’s failure to comply with its summons and his indefinite stay abroad.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on February 14, 2025, Amaliba described Ofori-Atta’s actions as “intransigent,” pointing out that the former minister’s legal team had informed the OSP he was out of the country indefinitely and could not provide a return date. “If you are the subject of a criminal investigation and you write to say you don’t know when you’ll return, it’s a clear indication of running away from justice,” Amaliba stated. “The OSP has every right to declare you a fugitive.”

The OSP declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive on February 12, 2025, after he failed to appear for questioning regarding multiple corruption-related investigations. These include the ECG-Beijing Jao loss reduction contract, procurement irregularities in the National Cathedral project, contracts awarded by the Health Ministry to Service Ghana Auto Limited, and the controversial SML-GRA deal.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng emphasized that Ofori-Atta’s personal attendance was non-negotiable, rejecting his lawyers’ explanation that he was abroad for medical treatment. “We don’t need lawyers to answer questions on your behalf when you are being investigated,” Agyebeng stated during a press conference.

Ofori-Atta’s legal team responded by confirming that he was out of the country and had not received the OSP’s initial summons until after it was left at his security post. They also submitted a medical report indicating he was undergoing tests and might require surgery, leaving his return timeline uncertain.

Amaliba, however, dismissed these explanations, arguing that the OSP’s actions were necessary to uphold accountability. “If the OSP’s communication is accurate, then Ken Ofori-Atta was intransigent. Refusing to indicate when you’ll return for questioning is unacceptable,” he said.

The declaration has sparked a heated debate, with critics questioning the OSP’s authority to label individuals as fugitives without a court order. Supporters, however, argue that the move underscores the agency’s commitment to tackling high-level corruption, regardless of political stature.

As the standoff continues, the OSP has vowed to take all necessary measures to compel Ofori-Atta’s appearance. For now, the case remains a litmus test for Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts and the balance between due process and accountability.