OSP mid-year report: 3 major cases concluded, 150 new cases initiated

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has published its semi-annual report for the year 2023.

According to the report, the OSP has concluded investigations into three significant cases, while four others are currently undergoing prosecution.

Dated June 30, 2023, the report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor also states that a probe has been initiated into 150 new cases related to corruption.

“The Office is also conducting investigations into one hundred and fifty (150) other cases at various stages of consideration.

If the Special Prosecutor determines that these cases fall within the mandate of the Office and should move beyond the preliminary investigation stage, they will be made public.

This policy aims to protect the privacy of individuals, the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatization,” stated the OSP in the report.

The completed cases include the investigation of Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), the attempted bribery of some NPP MPs by a wealthy businessman, and suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses related to the procurement and contract award to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Regarding Charles Bissue’s case, which arose from the investigative documentary “Galamsey Fraud” by Tiger Eye PI, the OSP report stated, “Charles Bissue: The Office has concluded its investigation into allegations of using public office for personal gain against Charles Bissue during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).”

Regarding the allegations of attempted bribery of parliament members by an unnamed wealthy businessman, the OSP report stated, “The Office has concluded its investigation into allegations of an attempt by an unnamed wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament.

The Office expresses its gratitude to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and his staff for their cooperation and assistance during the investigation.”

The last case mentioned in the report involves the Gaming Commission of Ghana, where claims of procurement breaches were raised against its officials.

The OSP stated, “The Office has concluded its investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses regarding the procurement and contract award to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.”

The Special Prosecutor emphasized that directives and further actions will be issued concerning the various cases in due course.

The report also highlighted four ongoing cases. “During the period under review, there were no convictions or acquittals in relation to the cases pending before the criminal courts. Four (4) criminal cases are currently being tried before the courts,” stated the OSP.

The OSP expressed its willingness to collaborate and receive referrals regarding suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses from all stakeholders, particularly law enforcement agencies.