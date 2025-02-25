Amidu Accuses OSP Leadership of Flouting Hiring Laws, Alleges “Fraudulent” Payroll Practices

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has escalated his campaign against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), alleging that its current head, William Kissi Agyebeng, oversaw systemic violations of Ghana’s employment laws to illegally place unvetted staff on the agency’s payroll.

In a blistering statement, Amidu accused Agyebeng of disregarding mandatory probation and integrity checks required under Regulations 7 and 12 of L.I. 2373—a lapse he claims rendered all OSP staff appointments since Agyebeng’s tenure began in August 2021 “fraudulent.”

“From Agyebeng’s swearing-in on 9 August 2021 up to 7 June 2024, not a single OSP employee underwent the legally required vetting, probation, or confirmation processes,” Amidu asserted. “How did these staff pass integrity tests to qualify for payroll under Act 959? Only Agyebeng can explain this fraud.” The allegations strike at the credibility of Ghana’s primary anti-corruption body, which Amidu himself once led before resigning in 2020 over claims of political interference.

Amidu further accused Agyebeng of unconstitutionally appointing staff without due process, arguing that the OSP chief bypassed safeguards designed to ensure employees’ fitness for office. Among the most explosive claims is Agyebeng’s alleged collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) via the American Embassy in Accra to administer polygraph tests—a move Amidu called “unlawful coercion” rather than a substitute for Ghana’s statutory vetting protocols.

The critique also singled out Sammy Darko, a lawyer and former colleague of Agyebeng at the firm Cromwell Gray LLP, whom Amidu accused of benefiting from irregular appointments. Darko’s alleged ties to Agyebeng, combined with the absence of transparent hiring practices, have fueled suspicions of cronyism within an institution mandated to operate above partisan influence.

These allegations compound existing scrutiny of the OSP under Agyebeng, who has faced criticism over perceived inertia in high-profile corruption cases and accusations of political bias. Amidu’s latest broadside challenges President Mahama’s administration to investigate the claims, framing the OSP’s internal practices as a litmus test for Ghana’s commitment to accountability.

Neither Agyebeng nor the OSP has publicly responded to the allegations. However, the charges risk deepening public distrust in an agency already grappling with credibility crises. Civil society groups have long warned that procedural shortcuts in anti-graft bodies undermine their moral authority—a point Amidu emphasized by declaring, “How can the OSP prosecute corruption when its own house is built on legal breaches?”

As calls grow for transparency, the spotlight now falls on Mahama’s government to either validate or dispel claims of institutional rot within Ghana’s foremost anti-corruption watchdog. For citizens weary of empty promises, the resolution of this saga may prove pivotal in restoring faith in the fight against graft.