Graft Watchdog and Critics Clash Over Ofori-Atta Investigation

Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts have sparked heated debate as the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) intensifies its pursuit of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, with civil society leaders and legal experts divided over the agency’s approach.

Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has thrown her weight behind the OSP, urging it to remain steadfast in its mandate. “The OSP must do its work. Those accused of corruption must be ready to defend themselves. The fight against graft cannot waver,” she declared during a panel discussion on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Her remarks came in response to the OSP’s recent declaration of Ofori-Atta as a “wanted fugitive” over multiple corruption probes.

However, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu questioned the timing of the OSP’s actions, suggesting the agency missed a critical window to act. “I have a challenge with the timing of this pursuit. Why wait until Ofori-Atta is out of the country to pursue him vigorously?” Kpebu argued during the same program.

The OSP seeks to question Ofori-Atta over several high-profile investigations, including the controversial ECG loss reduction contract with Beijing Jao, procurement irregularities linked to the National Cathedral project, ambulance contracts awarded by the Health Ministry, and the contentious SML-GRA revenue deal.

In a press briefing on February 12, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that Ofori-Atta had repeatedly ignored summonses, prompting the agency to declare him a fugitive. “Kenneth Ofori-Atta is evading justice. He is legally obligated to comply with our investigations,” Agyebeng stated.

Ofori-Atta’s lawyers, however, claim their client is abroad for medical reasons and unable to return immediately. In a letter dated February 10, they explained that the former minister had notified both the former and current Chiefs of Staff about his medical leave, adding that he would reschedule his appearance with the OSP upon his return. “Our client is undergoing medical observation and tests,” the letter read. “We are willing to provide any information requested in the interim.”

Agyebeng dismissed the medical justification as a delay tactic, asserting that the OSP had reviewed the documentation and found it insufficient. “No credible law enforcement agency would accept this medical letter as proof that his life is at risk if he returns,” he said. “This is a clear ploy to avoid accountability.”

The standoff has reignited debates about the effectiveness of Ghana’s anti-corruption institutions. While supporters like Addah argue that the OSP’s resolve signals progress, critics like Kpebu warn that procedural missteps could undermine public trust.

For many Ghanaians, the case underscores a recurring tension: balancing the urgency of accountability with the rights of the accused. As the OSP vows to “take all necessary measures” to secure Ofori-Atta’s cooperation, the nation watches to see whether the pursuit of justice will prevail over political and procedural complexities.