OSP raises alarm over dismissive rulings in corruption cases

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has expressed deep concern about a growing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases, warning that this poses a significant threat to anti-corruption efforts in the country.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he highlighted four specific cases, including the acquittal of a former government official and the refusal to freeze the estate of a prominent political figure facing corruption allegations.

Mr. Agyebeng raised questions about the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and combating corruption.

He cautioned that continued dismissiveness could foster an atmosphere of impunity that would be challenging to reverse, urging the judiciary to reconsider its approach and emphasizing the need for thorough and impartial investigations and prosecutions. Agyebeng also addressed concerns about potential backlash from the judiciary, assuring that he does not intend to lead an institution in attacking the judicial system.