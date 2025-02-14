OSP’s Legal Authority to Investigate is Clear – Stephen Amoah

Dr. Stephen Amoah has come to the defense of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), asserting that the anti-corruption body is fully empowered by law to summon and interrogate individuals as part of its investigations.

His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of the OSP’s handling of high-profile cases, including the controversial SML deal and the National Cathedral project.

Speaking on *Joy News*, Dr. Amoah emphasized, “The OSP has a legal mandate to embark on what it is doing. There’s nothing wrong with inviting someone for interrogation if the law allows it.” He acknowledged the political sensitivities surrounding these investigations but urged stakeholders to prioritize Ghana’s international reputation. “It’s not just about fighting corruption; we must also consider how these actions shape public perception,” he cautioned.

The OSP’s recent actions have sparked debate, particularly its pursuit of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been named a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation. At a press briefing on February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that Ofori-Atta was formally notified of the investigation on January 24, 2025, and asked to appear for questioning on February 10. However, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers responded on January 31, stating that he was abroad indefinitely for medical treatment and would notify the OSP upon his return.

Agyebeng rejected this explanation, insisting that Ofori-Atta’s personal attendance was mandatory. “I don’t need lawyers to answer questions on your behalf when you are being investigated,” he declared. The OSP subsequently demanded a specific return date, but on February 10, Ofori-Atta’s legal team submitted a medical report indicating he was undergoing tests and might require surgery, leaving his return timeline uncertain.

The standoff has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising the OSP for its firm stance on accountability and others questioning the timing and handling of the investigation. Dr. Amoah’s intervention underscores the delicate balance between enforcing anti-corruption measures and maintaining public confidence in the process.

As the OSP continues its work, the case against Ofori-Atta is likely to remain a flashpoint in Ghana’s broader fight against graft. For now, the focus is on whether the former minister will comply with the OSP’s demands—and how the agency’s actions will shape its credibility in the eyes of Ghanaians and the international community.