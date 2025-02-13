OSP’s Pursuit of Ken Ofori-Atta: A Bold Step Toward Accountability

The Office of the Special Prosecutor’s investigation into former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta marks a decisive move by Ghana’s new government to reinforce that no one is above the law.

By naming Ofori-Atta a suspect in cases tied to the National Cathedral project and the Strategic Mobilization Limited scandal, the OSP is sending a strong message about the need for transparency and accountability in governance.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has made it clear that due process remains at the heart of these proceedings. The office’s recent denial of any involvement in a raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence underscores its commitment to follow proper legal channels rather than engage in politically motivated theatrics. Still, some critics warn that without robust support from the government and a fully empowered prosecutorial framework, the initial momentum may falter.

Ghana’s past offers lessons in accountability. Under President John Kufuor’s administration, high-profile figures faced tangible consequences for financial mismanagement. Yet, during Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure, many allegations against officials linked to the Mahama era were dropped, leaving a legacy of impunity that has deeply eroded public trust. This contrast makes the current actions by the OSP particularly significant, suggesting a renewed commitment to rooting out corruption irrespective of political affiliation.

For lasting change, the government must not only back the OSP but also strengthen other anti-corruption institutions such as CHRAJ and EOCO. Resourcing these bodies and ensuring their independence from political interference is essential if investigations are to translate into concrete outcomes that deter future wrongdoing.

Ghana now stands at a crossroads. The new administration has the opportunity to redefine public service as a privilege—not a means for personal enrichment—by pursuing corruption cases rigorously and impartially. If the current efforts are sustained, this could herald a new era of accountability, restoring confidence in Ghana’s institutions and paving the way for a more transparent and just future.