Osu Ako-Adjei Keep Fit Humbles Purple Stars

Osu Ako-Adjei Keep Fit Club clinched a 1-0 win over Purple Stars last Sunday in the 2023 Mr. Tee Aponkye Cup played at Osu Ako-Adjei Park in Accra.

The only goal of the game was scored by defender Andrews Welbeck in the early stages of the second half, ultimately leading his team to victory.

The two-day tournament under the theme “Building Ako-Adjei electoral area together through sports,” was under the auspices of

Assemblyman for the Ako-Adjei electoral area Sidney Tetteh Agorvor-Otchie., had 8 cracked sides dotted across the electoral area battling for honours.

On their way to the finals, Ako-Adjei Keep Fit Club defeated Mechanics Stars 2-0 before accounting for Sunday Stars 4-2 on penalties after a pasulting 1-1 draw during regulation time while Purple Stars beat Nyaniba Stars 1-0 before defeating Kalamazoo Stars 7-6 on penalties to book passage into the finals.

For their reward, Ako-Adjei Keep Fit Club took home a trophy, medals, a set of football jerseys, one football, two sets of street lights, a goat as well as cash.

The duo of Copson Nii Nortey Okwei (Essien) and Joel Nii Nortey Ashong of Ako-Adjei Keep Fit Club were adjudged the best player and goalkeeper of the tournament.

All participating teams received a GHc300 appearance fee plus bags of water.

In a chat after the tournament, Mr. Agorvor-Otchie, who is seeking re-election at the upcoming district assembly elections, said the event was aimed at bringing the communities together through the game while reigniting healthy rivalry.

He said in his small way he has been able to support persons and groups in the community across various sectors, from education, health, and electrification projects, helping brilliant but needy persons as well as setting up skilled persons in the community.

“Today, aside from helping the various football teams in the locality, I decided to put this gala together for the young budding talents to showcase their talents while we look to harness great ones and give them bigger opportunities to further their trade.”

According to him over the last four years, the Ako-Adjei electoral area has seen evidential changes of collective development and improvement of livelihoods especially among the vulnerable, under his leadership as the Assemblyman together with his Unit Committee Members.

And used the opportunity to call on the electorates to retain him for the next four years to continue his good works from where he has gotten to now, come December 19, when they go to the polls.

Source Ray Ackumey