Osu Kingmakers Calls For Unity Towards Development

Mr Benjamin Adukweifio Quaye, a member of the Kingmakers (Dzaase) of the Osu Stool has called for unity among the citizenry for the development of the area.

He said as a family, there was the need for peace and oneness to move Osu forward.

Mr Quaye, who is also the Head of Osu Adukponor made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a thanksgiving service to climax the funeral of the late Osu Mantse Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.

The late King died in February 2021 and was buried on February 26, 2022.

Mr Quaye expressed gratitude to the churches who participated and contributed to the funeral of the late Kinka Dowuona, which included the Anglican Church, the Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, and the Presbyterian Church.

He appealed to the churches to support the efforts of the Dzaase to bring about unity and development in the area.

Reverend Nii Teiko Dagadu of the Osu Presbyterian Church prayed for God’s wisdom and knowledge among the elders of Osu to lead the people to achieve their development aspirations.