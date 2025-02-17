Osu Kinkawe Dzaase Rejects Bernard Botchway’s Claim to Osu Stool

The Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, the traditional authority responsible for the selection and installation of chiefs in Osu, has categorically denied Bernard Botchway’s claims to the Osu Stool.

In a strongly worded statement issued on February 15, 2025, the Dzaase declared that Botchway, who also goes by the name Nii Nortey Owuo IV, is not the legitimate Osu Mantse. The group warned government officials, diplomats, and the general public against recognizing or engaging with him in any official capacity.

According to the Dzaase, the rightful occupant of the Osu Stool is Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV, a civil engineer with the Ghana Highway Authority. The Dzaase praised Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV for adhering to the law, particularly by respecting a restraining order issued by the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. In contrast, Bernard Botchway has allegedly ignored the court’s directive, leading to contempt proceedings against him at the Accra High Court.

The Dzaase’s statement also accused Botchway of using political connections to advance his claim. It alleged that he had leveraged ties with members of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to gain traction. “He is fond of securing photo opportunities with politicians, diplomats, and influential figures to create an illusion of legitimacy,” the statement read. This tactic, the Dzaase argued, is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and undermine the traditional processes of Osu chieftaincy.

The controversy deepened with the mention of Ishmael Nortey Adumuah, who the Dzaase accused of playing a role in Botchway’s alleged illegitimate activities. Adumuah, described as a suspended and dismissed Oshiahene of Osu Kinkawe, was said to be acting in defiance of both traditional and legal structures. The Dzaase emphasized that Adumuah has no authority to install an Osu Mantse and called his actions a violation of established norms.

The Dzaase reiterated that the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has vested all authority over the Osu Traditional Area and Stool in the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, led by its head, Nii Saban Atsen VII. They urged political leaders, diplomats, businesses, and the public to exercise caution in their dealings with Bernard Botchway and Ishmael Nortey Adumuah, stressing that neither individual holds any legitimate claim to the Osu chieftaincy.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions within Osu’s traditional leadership and raises questions about the influence of politics in chieftaincy disputes. The Dzaase’s firm stance underscores the importance of adhering to traditional and legal processes in resolving such matters, while also serving as a reminder of the complexities that often surround Ghana’s chieftaincy institutions.

As the situation unfolds, the public will be watching closely to see how the courts and traditional authorities navigate this contentious issue. For now, the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase remains resolute in its position, determined to protect the integrity of the Osu Stool and its traditions.