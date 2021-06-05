Noise
The ban on drumming and noise making in the Osu Traditional Area has been lifted with a call for peace and unity among the people for development.

Nii Nortey Adumuah Osiahene IV of Osu made the call after the customary rite was performed to usher him into the Osu shrine and to lift the ban as a prelude to the Homowo Festival.

He pleaded with the citizens to soften their hearts and get involved in the peace building process for the community to be counted among its peers in development.

“I will ensure that every Osu citizen is involved in what we have started to the end, and that everybody should get ready to work until we achieve our aspiration,” he said.

Nii Adumuah Osiahene said Osu had started building the unity block as the Kinkawe, Osu Ashanti and others have all come together to perform the customary rites for the Dzaase (kingmakers) and the Osiahene, adding that; “I will make sure that no one is left in the peace-building agenda.

“We are moving forward and we are asking for blessings and mercies from God and our ancestors so that together we stand firm to build Osu to the satisfactory of each and every one,” he said.

