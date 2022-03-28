Osu Mantse To Build Libraries Across Public Schools

Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the Osu Mantse, has appealed to the business community to support his agenda to construct one library in every public school within the Osu enclave.

He said it was his priority that each public school at Osu in Accra would also have science and computer labs as part of measures to boost quality education in the various communities under his reign and contribute to human resource development.

Nii Owuo made the call when a delegation from the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce paid a courtesy call on him at the Adjuwate (Osiahene) Palace at Osu.

The visit was to formally brief the Chief on the activities of the Chamber as well as explore areas of business partnerships.

“We are constructing libraries in all the public schools, science labs, and computer labs. I want you to take up one library and construct…When my people get the library, it will contribute to making a change for the future and develop our nation,” he said.

Nii Owuo, a Legal Practitioner, who was lecturing in the United States of America, was enstooled the Osu Mantse in January, this year.

He told the delegation that the development of Osu, the education of children, and youth skills development, were his priority and appealed to the Chamber to construct one library in support of his education project.

He expressed the hope that the Chamber would continuously engage his leadership and forge strong partnerships to benefit the community and Ghana as a whole.

“The business community plays an integral part in the development of every society. We are hoping and praying that you continue to partner us in our work towards development,” he said.

Mr Alex Nortey, the President of the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, described Osu as the hub of the business community in Ghana and pledged the Chamber’s support to the development agenda of the area.

Madam Edwina Atta-Sonno, the Executive Secretary, Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, said the leadership would grant Nii Owuo’s request and construct one library in the town as part of its corporate social responsibility.