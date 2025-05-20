Osu Traditional Leaders Perform ‘Nmaa Dumo’ to Herald Noise Ban Ahead of Homowo Festival

On May 16th, the Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV and elders of the Osu Stool Council performed the revered “Nmaa Dumo” ritual, signalling the commencement of the noise ban that precedes the Homowo Festival. The ritual, deeply rooted in tradition, is performed to usher in a period of silence, allowing for spiritual cleansing, meditation, and reflection as the community prepares for the festival.

Speaking at the event, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV, Osiahene of Osu, conveyed greetings to the people and emphasised that the ritual is meant to bring blessings and development to the community. He highlighted that the period of silence is essential for seeking divine favour for farmers, fishermen, workers, and the entire Osu environment.

The Osiahene also reminded the public that the noise ban will take effect three weeks from the day of the ritual. He appealed to nightclubs, drinking spots, churches, and any establishments that generate noise to adhere to the directive, stressing that it is not intended as a punishment but as a means to invite blessings.

Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and the Elders of the Osu Stool Council reiterated that month of May is designated for the noise ban, and all towns under the Osu Stool Council, including Hatcho, Abokobi, Nima, Momobi, Ayarko, Dwuolo, and othersmust comply. Task forces will be deployed to monitor compliance, and the Osiahene called on everyone to respect the tradition for the development and prosperity of Osu and its surroundings.