Osu welcomes 2023 Chale Wote Art festival

The chiefs, elders and people of Osu have embraced the 2023 Chalewote Art festival as they poured onto the streets cheering participants of a “remembrance” procession to usher in the celebration.

The procession, which started from the main entrance of the Christiansborg Castle (Osu Castle) with a libation by Numo Noi Osikan III, Osu Nadu Klottey Wulomo, went through some principal streets to the Independence Arch and back to the Castle.

It is the first time the art festival – showcasing of designs, paintings, pictures and other art works has been brought to the community.

Hundreds of men and women, including the elderly, joined the event in all-white apparels.

The ‘spiritual procession’ witnessed the pouring of libation at every road intersection.

Though a solemn procession seeking the protection and blessings from the deities, the jamboree that followed was entertaining.

Naa Lamley Tetteh Oku, a native of Osu, who participated in the remembrance procession said: “Chale Wote is now our baby, we shall nurture it to grow. Osu is a tourists community and with Chale Wote, the fortunes are going to be massive.”

Nii Kpakpo Adjei Yemo, a resident, said Osu had become a hub for tourism, entertainment and business and believed the time and money spent towards the festival by both organisers and revelers would be worth the experience.

Osu, known for its white population, saw a sizeable number of foreigners, mainly Africans from the diaspora engulfed in the the activities.

Miss Doreen Adu, a half German and Ghanaian, who had been in Ghana with her sister for weeks, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they heard of the festival through social media and happy to be part of it.

“We came and we are very impressed about the indigenous cultural displays. I want to know the diverse Ghanaian culture. We have learned that Osu is a nice place to be and have fun,” she said.

“I love the art, the designs and the messages. Everybody here’s confident and dancing. I love the culture and I love yam with any good sauce,” her sister said.

At the Independence Arch, Numo Gbelenfo III, the Chief Priest of Osu, poured libation to climax the procession and officially indicate commencement of the festival.

He asked the gods for a smooth and peaceful celebration.