Osumanu Haruna Retains WBO Africa Heavyweight Title in Spectacular Fashion

Ghana’s heavyweight boxing sensation, Osumanu Haruna, popularly known as ‘Saabo,’ successfully defended his WBO Africa Heavyweight title in a thrilling rematch against Nigeria’s Idris Affini on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The bout, held at the Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman, Accra, ended in the seventh round when Haruna delivered a decisive knockout, much to the delight of his roaring fans.

Haruna, who weighed in at 265.5 lbs, showcased his dominance over Affini, who tipped the scales at 215.7 lbs. This victory marked Haruna’s 16th win, with 11 knockouts, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most formidable heavyweights. The fight was a rematch of their December 2023 clash, which Haruna won on points after the bout was halted in the sixth round due to a cut caused by an accidental head clash.

The atmosphere at the Idrowhyt Events Center was electric, with fans treated to an action-packed card featuring both rising stars and seasoned boxers. Haruna’s victory was the highlight of the night, but the event also saw impressive performances from other fighters.

Rising star Africanus Neequaye secured a win against Odarlai Lamptey, while Theophilus ‘Lopez’ Allotey triumphed over Jonathan Agbeviade. New sensation Kevin Abraham made a statement by knocking out Fuseini Ahmed with ease, and Daniel Sellasi Gorsh maintained his unbeaten record with a second-round knockout of Isaac Nettey, marking his 14th victory.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi, also known as ‘Ring Warrior,’ delivered a knockout blow to Togo’s Komlangan Hounkpatin in their international match. Crowd favorite Abu Kamoko, aka ‘Ambitious Bukom Tilapia,’ lived up to his reputation with a first-round victory over Kwesi Tutu, watched closely by his manager, Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s President.

Other notable bouts included Miledzi Delali defeating Naimou Aziz, Emmanuel Quaye overcoming Collison Korley, and Michael Darko emerging victorious against Isaac Quartey. Emmanuel Mankattah Sackey, Kofi Dana, Nathaniel Suppey, Salmane Partwata, Khalid Partwata, Jacob Addokwei Allotey, and Mubarak Abubakar also secured wins in their respective matches, showcasing the depth of talent in Ghana’s boxing scene.

Matchmaker Nana Sam Gold praised the boxers for their outstanding performances, while Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, CEO of Cabic Promotions and aspiring Ghana Boxing Authority President, emphasized the importance of quality and entertainment in the sport. “Boxers who do not perform well will not appear on my bill. I want quality boxers who can entertain and please the fans, as well as prepare for big international competitions,” he stated. Cudjoe also pledged to organize exciting bouts every quarter to help boxers build their confidence and refine their craft.

The event was a testament to the vibrancy of Ghana’s boxing community, with fans treated to a night of thrilling action and unforgettable moments. As Osumanu Haruna continues to rise through the ranks, the future of Ghanaian boxing looks brighter than ever, with a new generation of fighters ready to make their mark on the international stage.