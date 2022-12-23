Oti Boateng Old Students asked to unite

The leadership of the Oti Boateng Old Students’ Association (OBOSA) has urged the members to use the Christmas season to get united for their School Support Project Agenda.

In a Christmas message, the leaders encouraged the members to bury their differences for the good of the Association.

“With a united front, certainly, we can develop Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS). Without unity and peaceful coexistence, OBOSA cannot experience any meaningful development, and it will be difficult to deliver its Agenda”, the message said.

It urged the members not to “sit on the fence”; instead, put their shoulders to the wheel to speed up the development of the school.

“May this season be replete with light and great joy for you and your families. Enjoy the season and come back energized to work towards the development of our Alma matter. Happy Christmas to all OBOSA members, OBOSS students and management.”