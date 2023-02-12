Oti Boateng Old Students Association launches homecoming celebration

The Oti Boateng Old Students Association (OBOSA) on Saturday launched its homecoming celebration at the Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS) in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

The homecoming launch coincided with the 10th anniversary celebration of the regimental band of the school, which is the second best national senior high school regimental band.

The OBOSA Homecoming 2023 would be on the theme: “Harnessing diversity for collective development”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, the National President of OBOSA, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, said the time had come to harness the potentials of all old students for the collective development of the school.

He said the school was 32 years old and currently recognised as one of the best schools in the country in terms of academic performance.

“The school is currently the 15th best in the country, third best in the Eastern Region and second best in the New Juaben Municipality according to the school’s performance league table of the West African Examinations Council published by the Ghana Education Service in 2019,” he revealed.

He indicated that the Association was poised at promoting and supporting the school through management to take the number one spot in the country as regards academic-related activities.

According to Mr Appah-Peniel, one of the objectives of the Association was to help members to appreciate the unity of the Association in its diversity and to promote a sense of belonging to an academic world.

He said, “OBOSS also seeks to encourage members to render practical service to and on behalf of the school and to promote the overall development of members.

“The homecoming is a year-long celebration with interesting activities that will be unveiled on February 11, 2023.”

Mr Appah-Peniel called on all old students, both home and abroad to come home after 32 years to support and participate in the celebration.