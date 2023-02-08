Oti Boateng Old Students Association set to Launch Homecoming Anniversary

The Oti Boateng Old Students Association, OBOSA, has scheduled Saturday, 11th February, 2023 for the launch of it’s 2023 Homecoming anniversary.

The event which will be held on the theme “Harnessing Diversity For Collective Development” at the school premises in Koforidua is expected to attract huge patronage.

It would also see the 10th anniversary celebration of the Oti Boateng Senior High School Regimental Band.

According to the Public Relations officer of OBOSA, Gyamfiwaa Afua Aboagye mentioned that the event is aimed at promoting unity among old students.

Adding that, it would also enhance developments within the school.

“The school was formerly called Koforidua Senior High School and later changed to Oti Boateng Senior high which was to honour the late omanhene of the New Juaben traditional council, So there was no togetherness among we the past students, because of the change of name.

“Moving forward, we had a meeting somewhere last year between the past students and we all came to a conclusion and understanding that, when the name is changed again it would see as a sign of disrespect to the traditional stool and the late chief. So we all agreed to maintain the current name,” she stressed.

“We are coming together to bring ideas on how to promote and develop the school, it is going to be great,” The PRO, Gyamfiwaa Afua Aboagye said.

She disclosed that, series of activities have been outlined to mark the event with the support of the school administrators and students.

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben, Eastern regional director of education among other top dignitaries are expected to grace the launch.