Oti Health Directorate holds half year performance review

Oti Regional Health Directorate has held its first half year performance review to encourage stakeholders to ensure that health service delivery is not interrupted.

The two-day review programme was on the theme: “Engaging stakeholders to ensure continuity of service delivery in the midst of COVID-19.”

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Director of Health, acknowledged the contribution and support received from stakeholders, the Regional Coordinating Council, the National Ambulance Service, Health partners and their gallant health staff in the Oti Region.

He said the region recorded an increase in supervised delivery from 26 per cent in the first half of 2020 to 28 per cent for the same period in 2021.

Dr Kuffour said the number of maternal deaths fell from seven in the first half of 2020 to five during the same period this year.

He said the Regional Health Directorate was working for incentives and accommodation facilities for health staff posted to the region.

To secure lands for health facilities in the Region, the estate Unit embarked on an exercise to properly identify, re-demarcate and safeguard lands.

Dr Kuffour called on District, Municipal Assemblies and traditional authorities to support the initiative.

Dr Kuffour told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that several interventions were rolled out, including, capacity building for midwives on maternal and child health services, and intensification of health promotion and surveillance activities.