Oti Lands Commission To Operate In Full Digital Environment

Mr Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said the establishment of Lands Commission offices in the six newly created regions shall operate in a full digital environment.

He said this would help achieve speed and reduce the usual delays associated with processing of documents in manual environment.

He said the human interactions will reduce, and hopefully, issues of rent seeking attitude of staff and unqualified lands agents would be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said this during the commissioning of a fully furnished office complex for Lands Commission in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said an efficient and decentralized land administration system would boost investor confidence in the new regions and ensure that efficient land administration service delivery is brought to the doorstep of every Ghanaian.

Mr Owusu Bio stated that, land is a strategic assert which formed the basis of every development activity and hence the need for formal land administration to promote development at all levels.

Expressing excitement about the progress of implementation of the digitisation agenda to stakeholders, he urged Lands Commission officials to go fully paperless in the region.