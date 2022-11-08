Oti Minister sets records straight over removal of tree seedlings planted at Nkwanta SHS

Mr Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister, says he has never asked anybody to uproot any tree seedlings planted by the officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Nkwanta Community Day Senior High School.

“Mr Speaker, as the Minister for the Oti Region, I have never asked anybody to uproot any tree seedlings planted by the NDC Officials in Nkwanta SHS,” Mr Makubu stated on Tuesday on the floor of Parliament, when he appeared to answer a question from Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem.

The MP wanted to know from Mr Makubu whether he ordered the uprooting of tree seedlings planted by officials of the NDC in Nkwanta SHS on Saturday, 4th June 2022 in response to the Green Ghana Project instituted by the Government.

Mr Makubu subsequently was discharged by Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, Presiding as Speaker.