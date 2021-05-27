

The Oti Regional Directorate of Agriculture (MOFA), has presented 45 pieces of rice harvesting equipment to 14 Farming Base Organisations (FBAs) within the Oti enclave.

Mr Obrien Nyarko, Oti Regional Director of Agriculture, who handed over the combine harvesters to the farmers said the government in its efforts to accelerate rural development through agriculture was adopting a policy of modernising agriculture through mechanization.

He expressed the hope that the provision of the harvesters would go a long way to enhance the timely harvesting of rice and commended both Ghana and the Canadian government for its assistance in that direction.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister said through the government’s promise of mechanising agriculture, the president has imported over 1,000 rice harvesting equipment into the country of which the Oti region had its share.

He said government interventions have been designed to enhance yields of farmers through access to subsidised, improved seeds and fertilizers, targeted to reduce post-harvest losses and increase extension services to farmers.

He urged Farm-Based Organizations to mobilise women farmers to form self-help groups (SHGs) through awareness creation programmes to motivate them to generate on-farm as well as off-farm income through various activities.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to manage the farm implements well to encourage the government to do more.

He explained that development is not about procuring new machines, maintaining old ones is essential to the growth and productivity of the sector. growth.

“Let’s take positive actions necessary to maintain all government properties to achieve its maximum useful life.

Mr Akpaglo Nyamekor, chairman of FBOs expressed his people’s gratitude to both Ghana and Canadian governments for their support.