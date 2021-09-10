Oti NPP condemns Mahama’s “do or die comment

The Oti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the “do or die” comment alleged to have been made by the former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Seidu Musah, NPP Oti Regional Communication Director, in a release to the Ghana News Agency, described the comments as unfortunate and reckless from the leader of the opposition party.

The release alleged that Mr Mahama, speaking on Akina FM in the Bono region as part of his thank-you tour, on September 7, 2021, urged the party supporters to be bold, adding that 2024 general elections would be a “do or die” affair.

The release said many Ghanaians cannot understand the motive behind the unending desire by John Mahama to plunge the peace-loving country into chaos, and called on well-meaning Ghanaians including the media, civil society organizations, religious leaders to condemn the comment.

The release noted the former President on February 1, 2019, while

addressing NDC supporters in the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta region, said the NDC had a revolutionary track record and that when it comes to unleashing violence no party can match the NDC.

It said the former President again made a call on the supporters of the NDC to match the NPP ” boot for boot” in the 2020 elections.

The release asked Ghanaians to have faith in the NPP government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as it kept on delivering on its promises for the betterment of Ghana, even though the global economy was suffocating under the claws of the covid-19 pandemic.