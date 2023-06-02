Oti NPP maiden youth conference slated June 3

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), under the auspices of its regional executives, is set to hold Oti Regional Youth and TESCON conference on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

At the conference, coming ahead of the 2024 general election, the participants would deliberate on matters for winning seats in the region.

The conference is on the theme: “Re-Energizing the Grassroots for Victory 2024, the Hope and Strength of the Youth.”

Mr Felix Ade, the Regional Organiser revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said, the conference will be the first of its kind in the party’s history in the Region.

He said the conference, which will be held at Krachi West in the Oti Region will begin with a mega Health Walk from 4:30am and end at 8:00am.

He underscored the need for NPP youth especially at the grassroots to work hard to ensure the party retains power to continue its policies which are helping the vulnerable in society.

It is expected to be attended by all Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), youth base of the party, and other relevant youth-based organizations and agencies.

The rest included, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah, the Regional Chairperson, Mr Justin Kodua, the General Secretary of the party, Mr Henry Nana Boakye, Mr Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and doubling as Presidential aspirant and Dr Mahmoud Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana.