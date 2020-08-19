The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has out-doored a 30-member of Oti Regional Campaign team to prosecute its agenda towards the re-election of President Akufo-Addo for a second term in the December elections.

Mr Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser of the NPP, who inaugurated the team, congratulated all those selected into the critical position to support the party in the 2020 campaign.

He urged them to work hard and coordinate their campaign in tandem with the strategies advanced by the party to touch base with the masses in the region espousing the numerous projects and programmes that were achieved by the government in all Constituencies.

He said the intention of the party was to make the region a stronghold of NPP stemming from the creation of a new region for the area, a desire that was actualised by President Akufo-Addo.

The National Youth Organiser promised to support the campaign team with logistics and the needed accoutrements that would enhance their work towards annexing more Parliamentary seats including; retaining the Krachi East seat and win more votes for the President.

He said the party was optimistic of annexing four more seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections.

Mr Evans Dappah, Oti Regional Chairman of the party, promised to partner them to capture Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South and Krachi Nchumuru seats and would rekindle the vibrant spirit of the NPP in the Oti region to garner new parliamentary seats as well.

The group pledged their commitment to hit-the-ground running and work assiduously to elicit the votes to enable the party and government continue to provide key development and aspirations of Ghanaians.