Oti police command arrests man in viral video beaten toddler

A man, who was seen in a viral video abusing a toddler by flogging him mercilessly, has been arrested by the Jasikan Police

Richard Kofi was arrested on Wednesday at about 1530 hours at Akaa Buem by Jasikan District Police Command after a tip-off.

Ghana news Agency information is that the culprit was summoned to the Chief’s palace before driven out in a Toyota car.

The suspect’s wife, who resides in another house, was also picked up by the Police to assist in investigations.

The Jasikan District Police Command confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a phone interview.

What could not be ascertained was the whereabout of the person recording the inhuman treatment being meted out to the toddler.

Many shared their anguish and frustration after watching the viral video, which drew the attention of the Police.

The Police, subsequently responded for the suspect to be arrested and announced a reward of GH¢2,000.00 for anyone, who was able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the male adult involved in the act.

A Child Rights International, a non-governmental organisation, which condemned the flogging also placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on the head of the man.

Meanwhile, the child has been rescued and placed in the care of the Police after his parents were arrested.