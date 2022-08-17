Oti Region benefits from Girls-in-ICT (SHS) program

The Girls in ICT Program for Senior High schools started on Monday,15th August, 2022 in the Oti region.

By the end of this week, all girls in the Oti region would have benefited from the Cyber security and Data Privacy training.

The program is aimed at ensuring that all girls stay safe on the internet.

They are also encouraged to reach out to the National Cyber Security Authority on the Short code 292 in time of distress.

A Huawei Instructor who is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Mr Julius Yaw Ludu took the children through an interactive session.

During the training, students were educated on cybersecurity, information security and Data privacy.

They were further enlightened on the top 10 common cybersecurity threats they are often exposed to on the internet; these include but not limited to the following; Malware attack, phishing, password attacks, Man-in-the-middle attacks, Distributed Denial-of-service attacks, Drive-by-download attack, Malvertising, Rogue software attack and Business Email Compromise attack.

Students further asked questions on how to be safe on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and tiktok. They were educated on two major steps which include two-factor verification and controlling devices linked to their accounts.

The First day (15th Aug 2022) brought together ladies from Kyabobo Girls; Nkwanta SHS and Kpassa Senior High Technical School (SHTS) for the training

Yesterday (16th August,2022), we crossed the Oti River to Krachi SHS. Ladies from Krachi SHS and the Kete-Krachi SHTS benefited from the program.

Today, 17th Aug. 2022; the Ladies in Nsukawkwa SHS; Yabram Community Day SHS and Oti SHTS will benefit from the training this morning.

Later in the afternoon, Ladies from Nkonya SHS, Bowiri SHTS; Tapaman; Wurawura; Biakoye Community.

Tomorrow, 18th August, 2022, Ladies from Kadjebi Asato SHS; Dodi Papasi SHTS; Ahamanso Islamic SHS will participate in the training in the morning whiles, ladies from Buenan SHS; Okadjakrom and Baglo Ridge SHTS benefits in the afternoon.

On Friday, 19th August, 2022, the team will train ladies from Likpe and Akpafu SHS.

The topic for the Girls-in-ICT Program is Cyber Security and Data Privacy. It is aimed at empowering young girls to stay safe on the cyber space.

It is being organized by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation in collaboration with Huawei Ghana; MoE and the GES.

The Girls-in-ICT Program is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) aimed at encouraging young girls to take up career courses in ICT.

Girls in ICT; Accessing ICT Safely.

