Oti Region Fully Prepared for Peaceful and Transparent Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of the Oti region has assured Ghanaians that all preparations have been made for a free, fair, and transparent election on December 7, 2024.

The EC’s regional director, Nuhu Mahama, confirmed that all election materials and equipment have been successfully distributed across the region, including the nine constituencies and the newly created Guan constituency.

Speaking with Asaase News, Mahama emphasized that all necessary items, such as biometric verification devices, projectors, ballot papers, ballot boxes, stamp pads, and thumbprint pads, had been provided in sufficient quantities to ensure a smooth voting process.

“All our materials and equipment have been distributed in adequate quantities, and we hope that all registered voters will turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots tomorrow,” Mahama said.

The Oti region has a total of 410,607 registered voters expected to participate in the elections. Mahama called on election officers to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and accuracy, urging them to ensure that votes are counted accurately and forms are completed professionally to reflect the will of the people.

He also encouraged first-time voters and the youth to actively participate in the electoral process, stressing the importance of casting their votes to shape the future of Ghana.

“We urge all Ghanaians to maintain peace and coexistence before, during, and after the elections,” Mahama added. “We also appeal to the Ghana Police Service to ensure that ballot boxes and other materials are protected throughout the voting process.”

Special provisions have been made to ensure that people with disabilities (PWDs) are given priority. Mahama revealed that polling stations would be accessible, and trained staff would be available to assist PWDs as they cast their ballots.

In a significant development, voters in the Guan constituency will have the opportunity to elect their first-ever Member of Parliament. Previously, while residents of the region participated in presidential elections, they were unable to elect a parliamentary representative due to the absence of a constituency. This gap in representation has long been a source of frustration for residents, with many pointing to poor infrastructure, inadequate education facilities, and lack of access to clean water as major issues that have hindered development.

Julius Bokor, the district officer for the Electoral Commission, noted that 19,651 registered voters in the Guan constituency are expected to vote in the upcoming election, marking a historic moment for the people of the region.

In addition to preparations on the ground, security measures have been ramped up to ensure the safety of voters, election officials, and materials. Law enforcement agencies in the Oti region are on high alert to maintain order and protect the integrity of the election process.

With all preparations in place, the region is hopeful that the elections will be conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and orderly manner, reflecting the democratic aspirations of the people of Oti and Ghana as a whole.