Oti Region Minister-Designate Defends Long Political Career at 74

During his vetting on January 23, 2025, John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Minister-Designate for the Oti Region, was asked an unexpected and thought-provoking question about his age and extensive political career.

At 74 years old and with a fatherly role as the head of ten children, Gyapong has held multiple influential positions, including three terms as a parliamentarian, as regional chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in both Oti and Volta, and as constituency chairman.

A member of the appointment committee questioned whether, at his age, it might be time for him to step aside and allow younger leadership to take over, suggesting that he “pass the baton to your children.” The question, which seemed to stem from concerns about his long tenure, sparked an interesting exchange about leadership, age, and political contribution.

Gyapong, however, responded with poise and confidence, defending his continued involvement in politics. Drawing a comparison with President Nana Akufo-Addo, who served as president well into his 70s, Gyapong pointed out, “If Nana Akufo-Addo can serve as president at the age of 72 and leave office at 80, there is no reason I cannot continue to serve the people of Ghana.” He emphasized that his age should not be seen as a limitation, but rather a source of experience that allows him to contribute meaningfully during critical times for both the NDC and the nation.

As a founding member of the NDC, Gyapong spoke passionately about his longstanding commitment to the party. “I’ve spent decades serving and supporting the party’s growth, and I am still passionate about seeing it succeed,” he said. “My age doesn’t limit my ability to contribute, especially when the country and the party need experienced leadership.”

Gyapong’s response illustrated his belief that while younger generations offer fresh perspectives and energy, seasoned politicians like him bring invaluable wisdom and a deep understanding of the country’s political landscape. He made it clear that he felt there was still much to be done, both for the NDC and for Ghana’s development. “I am determined to contribute my expertise for the benefit of both the party and the nation,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future.

In a time when many political leaders advocate for a balance between youth and experience, Gyapong’s conviction to continue serving as a bridge between the past and the future underscored his dedication to his party and the people of Ghana.