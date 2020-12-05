Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP government a 100 percent in the Krachi East Constituency of the Oti Region.



He said this at a mini-durbar at Katanga, when he and his entourage had interaction with the residents and opinion leaders.

The Regional Minister revealed that, the number of students of Asukawkaw Senior High School and Oti Technical SHS was 9,000 and after the free SHS policy, the number increased to 22,000 in the Constituency.

He described on some projects which includes, “planting for food and jobs, NABCo, one constituency one-ambulance as new transformation policies the New Patriotic Party has brought.”

He made this revelation when he and his entourage paid a courtesy call on traditional leaders of Pai-Katanga.

Mr Owusu-Yeboa said the people of Krachi East would not be lured into a party of no vision, who could only be remembered with hardship.

The Regional Minister addressed the chiefs and the people of Pai – Katanga and appealed to them to consider the creation of the Oti Region and the developmental growth the Region as seen under the tenure of President Akufo- Addo and vote to retain him in the upcoming elections.

He urged the electorates to give Mr Michael Yaw Gyato another four more years to transform the Krachi East Constituency.

He was accompanied by Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, (MP for Krachi East) Mr Patrick Chartey Jilima (MCE for Krachi East), Mr Francis Kofi Okesu (Constituency Secretary) and Mr Etse Agbenyo (Constituency Chairman) among others.