Nana Akwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has received his new voter card after going through the registration exercise at the Apesokubi L/A Primary School centre in the Biakoye constituency of the Oti Region.

He entreated the qualified people of sound mind to come out in their numbers to register for the card to put them in readiness to vote in the December poll.

The Regional Minister urged the people to adhere strictly to all safety measures as they went out to register and at all times.

This was during his tour to Anyinasim L/A Primary school, Akposo Kaboso R/C Primary school, Bradom L/A Primary school, Apesokubi Primary school 1, Apesokubi Primary school 2, Methodist Chapel Apesokubi, Apesokubi L/A JHS and R/C Primary to monitor the exercise.

Nana Owusu-Yeboa was accompanied by Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), and Madam Comfort Akua Atta, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Biakoye District.

The Minister also interacted with the registration officials at the nine centres he toured in the Biakoye constituency and encouraged them to work hard for more people to be registered.

Mr Michael Senyo, Electoral Commission (EC) official at Bradom L/A primary school told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the process was smooth sailing, the machines working effectively and the registrants, adhering to social protocols.

