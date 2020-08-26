Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has launched government’s initiative of providing one hot meal for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates for both public and private schools in Oti Region.

The Minister said, a total of 10,000 pupils and 1,700 teachers are currently benefiting from the one hot meal initiative respectively.

Mr Owusu-Yeboa said, there will a be team from flagstaff house, ministry of health(MOH),ministry of food(MOF), Ghana school feeding programme(GSFP),minister of Gender and social protection, including; regional ministers and Directorates from Ghana Education Service to monitor how the children were fairing.

He gave the assurance that, Oti Regional Director of Education Service, Municipal and District Directors would be participating actively in the implementation of the programme to ensure the caterers prepare balanced and delicious food.

Mr Owusu-Yeboa said that, Oti Regional Coordinating Council is confident and hopeful that all the actors in the implementation process would work diligently to ensure the success of the free hot meal initiative in the region.

In related development, the Regional Minister visited some of the schools including; Dambai Old Town JHS, Dambai EP JHS, Dambai M/A JHS, and other schools in the region.

During the visits, the Minister encouraged the students to be motivated by the meals to learn hard to pass their BECE.

He urged the Caterers to continuously provide the food in hygienic environment to avoid contamination and food poisoning, which could defeat the purpose of the initiative.

Madam Olivia Yawa Aglago, Oti Regional Coordinator for School Feeding Programme urged the pupils and teachers to go by government protocols, washing of hands and use of sanitizers to prevent spreading of COVID -19.Students and teachers expressed their joy for the government’s food support.