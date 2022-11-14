Oti Regional NDC Chairman retained

Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the incumbent Oti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been retained by delegates at the Party’s regional elections held on Sunday.

In the election held at the Kyabobo Recreational Centre at Nkwanta in the Oti Region, Mr Gyapong polled 162 votes to beat his main contender, Mr Fato Kwame Nicholas who had 154 votes.

A total of 326 delegates voted and determined the fate of the 41 contestants who vied for 15 positions of the Party.

Mr Maxwell Owusu Siaw and Mr Kpebu Kofi Francis, who both contested unopposed, are the Vice Chairmen while Mr Lemboe Gabriel Samora polled 148 votes for the Secretary slot.

For the Deputy Secretary, Mr Abraham Boafo, went unopposed, while in the Regional Organizer post, Mr Sulemana Abdul Mumuni won with 181 votes.

Dr Fred Adams Alpha polled 109 votes to win the Deputy Organizer slot.

The Regional Treasurer position was won by Mr Addo Kwaku Prosper who polled 157 votes.

Mr Kuni Ogaja Evans won the Deputy Treasurer position with 144 votes.

The Youth Organizer slot went to Mr Eklu Cletus who polled 20 votes while Mr Dzre Foster with 13 votes won the Deputy Youth Organizer slot.

Madam Magyam Pauline polled 14 votes for the Women Organizer position and Madam Dunyame Mary Mensah also won the Deputy Women Organizer position with 11 votes.

For the Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Mr Gabasa Abubakar won with 161 votes, while Mr Mobarak Abdul Karim with 198 votes won the Communication Officer position.

Mr William Ntoso Mensah polled 121 votes to win the Deputy Communication Officer position.

Mr Gyapong, in a victory message, asked all winners and losers to remain united as a family, and urged all to re-energised for hard work to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party-led government in 2024.