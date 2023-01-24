Oti Regional NDC Women’s Organizer worships with Abunyanya Church of Pentecost

The Oti Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Paulina Magyam, together with some constituency women on Sunday, 22nd January 2023 joined members of the Abunyanya Church of Pentecost, Central Assembly to give thanks to God for giving her the ‘golden crow’ during the party’s regional elections.

Madam Magyam, was elected the Oti Regional Women Organizer to lead the women’s wing of the party in the region for the next four years during the NDC’s regional elections held at Nkwanta South Constituency in 2022.

The Oti Regional Women’s Organizer of the opposition NDC gave praises, honour, and gratitude to the most high God for granting her the “golden crow.”

She used the occasion to appeal to members of the party both home and abroad as well as the good people in the Oti region to rally support behind the new leadership to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC come 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Madam Magyam also called on all faiths across the country to pray for peace, harmony, and oneness for the good of Ghana’s development.

She again pleaded with the entire congregation to keep faith in the NDC whiles it is preparing to rescue the country from its current economic mess.

“Trust the NDC for better governance and economic liberation come 2025.” The Oti Regional Women’s Organizer reiterated.

Madam Magyam who was accompanied by her deputy, Madam Mary Dunyame Mensah, the former Oti Regional Deputy Youth Organizer, Mr. Wisdom Uworborken, Deputy Women Organizer for Atiwa West Hon. Janet Asantewaa, Madam Constance, and some branch executives donated plastic chairs to the church.

Story: Kwakwo Buabeng