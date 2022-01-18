Oti Regional Police command sensitises Fulanis on emerging kidnappings

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Charles Dormanban, the Oti Regional Police commander has held a stakeholders forum at Kparekpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

It is to find a lasting solution to the growing incidents of kidnapping for ransom, which had become a major security threat in the area.

Addressing the Chiefs and herdsmen, DCOP said about six cases of kidnappings were recorded last year, with most of the cases happening at Kparekpare, Kpassa and Damanko in the Eastern Corridor stretch of the Oti Region.

He stated that the kidnappers usually took their victims, particularly wealthy Fulani herdsmen, hostage at gunpoint and demanded ransom from their relatives.

He confirmed that some of the suspects were arrested and currently facing trial, while other cases were still being investigated.

DCOP Domanban added that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state and urged the residents to report any untoward happenings observed in their environs to the nearest Police command for immediate intervention.

On behalf of the herdsmen, Alhaji Sani appreciated the dialogue and gave assurance to cooperate with Police by volunteering information that would lead to the arrest of any criminal.

Nana Foster Atta Owusu III, Chief of Kparekpare commended the Regional Police command and other security agencies for making the region relatively safe for economic activities.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his outfit as chief of Kparekpare banned the carrying of offensive weapons including; knives in public.

He said the decision was to discourage communal fights and promote peace in the area.

DCOP Dormanban was accompanied by Superintendent Samuel Aboagye, Dambai District Commander, ASP John Nchor and staff officers of the Oti Region.