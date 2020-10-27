Mr Kofi Adjei Ntim, the Oti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gratis Foundation, has presented 50 bales of used clothing to the “Oti Women for NPP” group.

The gesture was to support the Group’s campaign in some deprived communities within the Oti region and work to win more votes for the Party in the upcoming elections.

He also asked them to work extra hard to bring more women to join the Party since that would help to increase the votes in the region.

Mr Adjei Ntim called on the Group to have a special focus on first time voters including; the “Akufo Addo’s graduates” who had benefited tremendously from the free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Madam Millicent Carboo, the founder of the group, who received the items on behalf of the women and thanked Mr Adjei Ntim for the support offered to the Group and promised that the team would never disappoint the Oti Region come December 7 2020.

The founder said the Oti Women for NPP remained resolute and were determined to help retain power and nothing would stop them from capturing the needed votes.

Madam Carboo said the items would benefit women in deprived areas in each of the eight constituencies through “Charity Malls.”

Also present to receive the items were Madam Victoria Bakannor, Secretary and Madam Pat Yirenkyi, the Organizer with members of the Group.