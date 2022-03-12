Otiko Djaba Urges Gov’t, CSOs To Help Break Barriers Hindering Women Growth

Madam Otiko Djaba, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has called on government, civil society organisations and the public to take practical measures to break the barriers that hinder women empowerment.

She said even though some progress had been made in terms of women empowerment, there was need for practical measures to ensure they were truly empowered.

“Women are hindered by circumstances through no fault of theirs like child-birth, and there is the need to put in practical measures and support systems to ensure their full empowerment,” she said.

Ms Djaba, the Founder of Henry Djaba Foundation, a non-governmental organisation supporting women, girls, and persons with disability, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the celebration of the International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day celebration is marked on March 8, every year, to celebrate and reflect on progress made in terms of equal rights.

This year’s theme is: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow – #BreakTheBias”.

Ms Djaba proposed workplace based creches, rehabilitation centres for children with disability who were refused admission into schools and a programme to enhance the lives of the mothers, and a good support system to women and girls with disability.

She said women also needed to get together to support one another and help improve each other’s lives.