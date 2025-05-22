Otiz Magic Ignites Afrobeat with Infectious New Single “Your Waist”

Rising Nigerian Afrobeat artist Otiz Magic unleashes his electrifying new single, “Your Waist,” a captivating track that celebrates the hypnotic allure of beauty, rhythm, and irresistible energy.

Originally from the culturally rich Edo State, Benin City in South Nigeria, Otiz Magic’s musical journey began in the soulful harmonies of his church choir. With deep roots in tradition and an ever-growing love for rhythm and storytelling, he now brings his unique Afrobeat sound to a global stage from his new base in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Your Waist” is a pulsating ode to a woman whose style, elegance, and movement are impossible to ignore. Her every move, especially the sway of her waist, captures the heart and mind of the narrator in a way that only true Afrobeat can express—with heat, groove, and raw emotion.

“Music has always been a part of me,” says Otiz. “From singing in church to writing songs about love, beauty, and life—Your Waist is one of those tracks that just came from the heart and a real feeling.” Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Cape Town, the accompanying music video brings the song’s vivid imagery to life, blending Afrobeat’s infectious rhythms with the city’s coastal charm and urban flair.

Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeat, a lover of dance, or simply in search of the next addictive track for your playlist, “Your Waist” is the song that’ll have you moving—body and soul.